Neymar sends warning to Champions League rivals after late Atalanta drama

Neymar has warned Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League rivals that they are destined for the final after their dramatic late show against Atalanta.

The superstar struggled in the first half and missed several chances which looked set to cost his side as they trailed 1-0 entering added time.

But Marquinhos scored a 90th minute equaliser before Neymar’s stunning pass led to an Eric Choupo-Moting winner three minutes later.

Emotions ran high after they stunning the Serie A side and were on the right end of late Champions League drama after several years of heartache.

And after the game, Neymar insisted he never considered they could be knocked out and vowed to reach the final.

The Brazilian said: “I never thought about elimination.

“Nothing is going to stop me from thinking we are going to the final. It was very difficult.

“We are experiencing good things, we have a great squad, we are a family.

“It was impossible to think we’d be eliminated.”

The game marked a dramatic start to the Champions League last eight in Lisbon.

RB Leipzig take on Atletico Madrid in the second game on Thursday night before Barcelona take on Bayern Munich on Friday.

Manchester City face Lyon on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side fly the flag for the Premier League as the last remaining English club in the competition.