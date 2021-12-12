Neymar will be out for 6-8 weeks due to an ankle injury.

Neymar will be out for 6 to 8 weeks due to an ankle injury.

In the game on Sunday, the Brazilian winger sprained his left ankle and suffered ligament damage.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Neymar, the Brazilian superstar, has been ruled out for up to two months with an ankle injury, according to Paris Saint-Germain.

“Examinations conducted last night confirm that Neymar Jr has a sprained left ankle with ligament damage.

The French football club said in a statement that an unavailability of 6 to 8 weeks is expected.

In 72 hours, a new diagnosis should be available, according to the report.

In PSG’s 3-1 away victory over Saint-Etienne on Sunday, Neymar da Silva Santos Junior was stretchered off with an ankle injury.

After joining PSG in 2017 from Barcelona, the Brazilian winger has helped the club win three Ligue 1 titles in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

In 2020, the 29-year-old also assisted PSG in reaching their first-ever UEFA Champions League final.

In 130 games for his team, he has 90 goals and 55 assists.

Neymar was a regular for Barcelona from 2013 to 2017, helping them win the 2015 Champions League and two Spanish La Liga titles in 2015 and 2016.