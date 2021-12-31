Neymar wins a poker tournament after defeating a professional player, just in time for a £2.5 million mansion party on New Year’s Eve.

Neymar’s crutches and an ankle injury didn’t stop him from starting his New Year’s celebrations early, as he pulled off a spectacular poker victory.

After landing awkwardly in a Ligue 1 match against Saint-Etienne and being carried off on a stretcher, the Paris Saint-Germain striker was forced to retire before the Christmas break.

Following his return to Brazil for a sun break, he appears to have shifted his focus to letting his hair down, updating fans on his rehabilitation by posting videos of him doing gym work.

In the run-up to the New Year, he played poker and defeated Brazilian professional player Andre Akkari in a tournament organized by the footballer.

Neymar stood out in a fluorescent green hoodie and matching sunglasses.

Overnight, the Brazil hero shared a selfie of himself sitting in a chair with his crutches in front of him, grabbing a microphone and exercising his own vocal cords with singer-songwriter pal Suel.

According to local reports, Neymar is throwing a New Year’s Eve party at his mansion in Mangaratiba, a paradise resort near Rio de Janeiro where he welcomed the year 2021.

Following claims in local newspapers that a five-day party for more than 100 guests had been organized, which the footballer vehemently denied, local prosecutors launched an investigation into possible Covid breaches.

Although pretty Argentinian singer Emilia Mernes was later revealed to have been a VIP guest when she and Neymar were pictured dancing to one of her popular songs, the 116-cap ace ended up using Instagram to show he had simply organized a quiet dinner with family and close friends.

The footballer, who spent Christmas in a new £2.5 million seven-bed mansion he purchased near Sao Paulo, is expected to ring in the New Year with Bruna Biancardi.

In an Instagram question and answer session last month, the 27-year-old brunette insisted she was single, but she was photographed with Neymar in Paris before he left for Brazil and at a Christmas Eve visit to his grandmother once he arrived in Brazil.

After being chastised after being seen partying in a Sao Paulo bar following Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match against Argentina last month, Neymar recently received support from Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo.

Due to injury, he was unable to participate in the game.

The new attacks in his homeland come after he was accused of having a “pot belly” this summer after photos of him on a yacht surfaced…

