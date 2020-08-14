Neymar’s love life aired in public by singer Maluma as he ‘makes song about PSG star dating his ex Natalia Barulich’

NEYMAR’S love life has been aired in public, with girlfriend Natalia Barulich’s ex Maluma having reportedly written a song about the model moving on with the PSG star.

The pair started dating after meeting at Neymar’s lavish birthday party earlier this year, with Natalia single having split with Maluma in October 2019.

Our generation is going to change the world. 🙏🏼♥️ @gqrussia June print & digital covers 🇷🇺

A post shared by Ναtαlία Bαrulίch 🌹 (@natalia) on Jun 6, 2020 at 10:21am PDT

And while she and Maluma are believed to “wish each other the best”, the singer has had his say on the end of the relationship through the medium of song.

According to Page Six, Maluma’s new track “Hawai” is about his experiences with Natalia… and seeing her moving on with Neymar.

The music video for the song begins with an exchange between a male and a female, starting with the latter saying: “This relationship is becoming toxic.”

Maluma replies: “What the hell did I do now?”

The woman then hits back: “You just don’t get it. I can’t continue like this.”

Lyrics in the song translate from Spanish to English to include apparent references to snaps of Natalia with Neymar on Instagram: “The picture that you posted saying he was your sky.

“Babe, I know you well, I know it was uploaded to make me jealous.

“I won’t tell you who, but someone told me they saw you crying.”

Earlier this summer, Natalia told Danny Morel’s podcast that her previous relationship turned “toxic” because she was giving “1,000 per cent” and only receiving “20 per cent” in return.

Despite this, an insider told Page Six that there are “no hard feelings”.

At the time of the split, Natalia told them: “I love Juan Luis [Maluma] very much.

“But right now we need to take time for ourselves and our careers so that we can continue to grow as artists and individuals.”

Natalia and Neymar appeared on the cover of GQ Russia together in May, having confirmed their relationship in February.