Neymar’s new girlfriend Natalia Barulich is gorgeous model who met PSG star at his lavish birthday party

NEYMAR kept his eye on the ball when winning over new flame Natalia Barulich.

The Croatian-Cuban model no doubt became his love-match of the day with shots like this in a sequin bikini.

The couple, both 28, made their relationship official back in February.

Barulich had sparked rumours that she was more than just friends with the former Barcelona ace with her social media activity .

The model split with Colombian singer Maluma last year.

She posted a warm message for Neymar on his birthday, writing: “Feliz Aniversario @Neymar Jr.

“Everyone knows how extraordinarily talented you are, but if they could only see how real & beautiful you are inside your heart.

“You have all my respect and honor bebe.”

The message was also followed by a kiss emoji and a heart.

The pair’s correspondences online also frequently include a red rose.

And from Neymar’s birthday party itself, Barulich posted a picture of herself in a stunning white dress, captioning it: “When @neymarjr says to dress ‘White Casual’… ta da lol Feliz Aniversário Ney!!”

La dolce vita 🍬 bikini by @YordanaHernandez

Some women fear the fire, & some, simply become it..

