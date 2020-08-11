Neymar’s Playboy model ex-girlfriend Soraja Vucelic stuns fans as she wears low-cut red dress in eye-popping snaps

NEYMAR’S Playboy model ex Soraja Vucelic has stunned fans by posting pictures of herself in a low-cut red dress while out in Monte Carlo.

The 33-year-old reportedly had a brief fling with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar back in 2014.

#sweetdreams🌙

A post shared by Sara (@sorajavucelic) on Aug 5, 2020 at 6:01pm PDT

And she regularly posts snaps on Instagram for her 403,000 adoring followers.

The Croatian posed for the pictures during a trip to Monaco.

In the first two images, Soraja is seen pouting for the camera while sitting with a glass of wine in her hand.

And in another snap, the model sits on the floor while taking a mirror selfie in a different red outfit.

The Playboy star accompanied the photo with the message: “Sweet dreams.”

The model’s army of fans had a lot to say about her recent uploads, with one commenting: “More than a woman. Absolutely gorgeous and sexy.”

Another Instagram user remarked: “Simply irresistible.”

🦚

A post shared by Sara (@sorajavucelic) on Aug 3, 2020 at 12:14pm PDT

While a third said: “Stunning!”

And another desperate fan even pleaded: “Will you marry a poor man like me?”

One even wrote: “You are a queen, you’re only missing a crown.”

Can you bite chanel 5 on my neck …🌹🌺

A post shared by Sara (@sorajavucelic) on Aug 1, 2020 at 6:36am PDT

I can buy you, sell you, and you will look for me again😆 🦚 #goodvibes

A post shared by Sara (@sorajavucelic) on Jul 12, 2020 at 4:06pm PDT

Soraja has kept fans updated with her snaps all summer, having previously drawn admiring glances for her stunning pictures.

Vucelic started modelling at the age of 19 and was crowned Serbian Playboy’s Playmate of the Year in 2011.

She studied psychology at the University of Belgrade Faculty of Philosophy in the Serbian capital.