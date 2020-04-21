Ney’s payday: Here’s what Neymar could earn PER MINUTE if he signs lucrative contract extension with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly set to offer Neymar a blockbuster $40-million-per-year deal that will see him at the club until 2025, in an attempt to fight off interest from Barcelona.

Neymar’s existing deal is worth over $738,000 (€700,000) a week and expires in 2022. He’s already comfortably the highest earner at the club, with 21-year-old teammate Kylian Mbappe next on the earners list at $460,000 a week, according to L’Equipe.

Barcelona have a ‘real interest’ in signing Neymar in the summer transfer window, as they look to bring back the Brazilian who played at the club between 2013 and 2017 before a world-record $263 million move to Paris.

In an interview with French publication L’Equipe, former Barcelona vice-president Emili Rousaud said “a return for Neymar is possible.”

“Coronavirus will bring about deflation in the market and the majority of clubs will have financial difficulties,” Rousaud said.

“Barcelona do wish to bring back Neymar, that’s true. We will have to see if the operation fits in with the club’s finances.”

According to reports, that’s tempted PSG sporting director Leonardo to tie Neymar to the club in a deal worth £40.6 million a year.

To put that amount into perspective, that’s $3,380,000 a month, $780,576 a week, $111,510 a day, $4,645 an hour, and $77 a minute.

Neymar had scored 18 goals and contributed 10 assists in all competitions for the French champions this season prior to the coronavirus outbreak.