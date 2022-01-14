NFC Playoff Team Named “Scariest” by ESPN Analyst

In the playoffs, there are 14 teams still vying for the Super Bowl.

However, according to one ESPN analyst, one NFC playoff team stands out as the “scariest” of the bunch.

Analyst Ryan Clark claimed on Friday’s episode of Get Up that the San Francisco 49ers are the “scariest team in the NFC” right now.

He believes the 49ers can overachieve because they have a strong identity – physicality.

“They’re coming in with sweatpants on, hair tied, no makeup on, and they’re coming right after you!” Clark exclaimed.

“Physicality is the foundation of this team.”

The 49ers have a top-ten defense and rushing attack, which are both hallmarks of championship teams.

Against their Wild Card opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, they match up well on both sides of the ball.

