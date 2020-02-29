NFL Combine Friday highlights

On Friday the special team members, offensive linemen and running backs took part in tests in the NFL Scouting Combine. Below you will find observations on the events of the day. If you’re looking for a breakdown on Thursday, check out this Christopher Crawfords flashback here. Without ur

<h3 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Tristan Throws dominates in a historical way “data-reactid =” 20 “> Tristan Wirfs dominates in a historical way

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Was that out there or Noah Fant? The Iowa Lineman was absolutely absurd in its test work on Friday. When the first orienteering group started executing its first collective set of 40-yard strokes, news began to boom worldwide that Wirfs had jumped 36.5 inches vertically. In context, this leap was better than that made on Thursday from any close end, except Cole Kmet. Stephen Sullivan and Charlie Taumoepeau (The first two matched the brand). Also called two guys CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy, Oh, and throws measured at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds. And we’re just getting started. “Data-reactid =” 21 “> Was that throwing out there or Noah Fant? The Lineman from Iowa was absolutely absurd in his test work on Friday. Even when the first orienteering group led their collective first, 40-yard strokes started booming around the world that Wirfs had a vertical jump of 36.5 inches, which in context was better than the one that occurred on Thursday from any close end except for Cole Kmet, Stephen Sullivan and Charlie Taumoepeau (the two the former matched the brand). Also two guys named CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy. Oh, and throws weigh 6-foot-5, 320 pounds. And we’re just getting started.

Wirfs also smashed a 10 foot 1 long jump – a combine record for an offensive lineman – and prepared the stage for a 40 yard shot of 4.85 seconds. Just unbelievable. For those who don’t watch Iowa football, it was a pretty good party. Already highly valued in the evaluating community that comes in the combine, its share numbers will increase after this performance.

<h3 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Mekhi Becton lets Godzilla flee with monster print “data-reactid =” 23 “> Mekhi Becton lets Godzilla flee with monster print

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “While Wirfs was busy jumping around, The NFL Network Crew mostly raved about Louisville Mekhi Bectonthat ran the 40 yard dash in 5.10 seconds at 364 pounds. The run was the 13th best from a Lineman in Indianapolis that came from the tallest player in the combine. Unfortunately, after finishing his runs, Becton felt tense in his leg and was closed for the rest of the day. We expect to see him back out there for Louisville’s pro day if he is willing to attend. “Data-reactid =” 24 “> While Wirfs was jumping around everywhere, the NFL Network crew mostly raved about Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, who ran the 40-yard dash at £ 364 in 5.10 seconds the 13th best from a lineman in Indianapolis who came from the tallest player in the combine. Unfortunately, Becton felt a tight leg after him, finished his runs and was closed for the rest of the day. We expect to see him for Louisville’s Pro Day out there should be ready to attend.

Two LSU linemen are injured at the start of the test

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “We are happy that RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Tested on Friday evening without any problems, as the LSU was hit by all kinds of bad luck early in the day. At first it was C. Lloyd CushenberryDuring his second run through the 40-yard shot, he tightened with an injury to the right Achilles tendon. Then it was G. Damien Lewiswho got off injured in an exercise on the field. No wonder the NFL is putting 300-pound kids through unnatural tests. Lloyd Cushenberry will not run 40 yards without opponents in the NFL unless a touchdown is celebrated. To be honest, we are surprised that there are no more serious injuries. “Data-reactid =” 27 “> We are happy that RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire tested without any problems on Friday evening because the LSU was hit by everyone. Early in the day it was C Lloyd Cushenberry who ran through 40 in the second run -Yard run tightened with an injury to the right Achilles tendon, then it was G Damien Lewis who got away on hit -field drills. No wonder the NFL 300-pound kids goes unnatural testing. Lloyd Cushenberry becomes there are no 40 yards running in the NFL without opponents unless a touchdown is celebrated, to be honest we are surprised there are no more serious injuries.

Punters are people too, we keep telling you that

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Count down the minutes until we can buy a Michael Turk Jersey. Punter Turk from the US state of Arizona followed Thursday’s 25 bench presses with a 40-yard shot of 4.79 seconds, the third-best mark for a special team player on Friday. And hardly faster than Iowa Superman Tristan Throws! We are in the late round at Turk. Florida Tommy Townsend (4.75 seconds) and Bucknells Alex Pechin (4.69 seconds). Pechin had an average of 47.3 yards per punt in 2019. And the guy is smart – he did an internship at a gene therapy company. He’ll be fine if the NFL thing doesn’t work. It follows that special teams check in. “Data-reactid =” 30 “> Count down the minutes until we can buy a Michael Turk shirt. As of Thursday, Punter Turk from the US state of Arizona followed 25 (lol) bench press repetitions with a 40-yard Shot of 4.79 seconds, the third best mark for a special team player on Friday, and barely faster than Iowa-Superman Tristan Wirfs! We’re in the late round on Turk. Florida’s Tommy Townsend (4.75) seconds) and Bucknells Alex Pechin (4.69 seconds) Pechin averaged 47.3 yards per barge in 2019. And the guy is smart – he’s interned at a gene therapy company and he’ll be fine if the NFL thing doesn’t work. The result is the check-in of special teams.

<h3 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Jonathan Taylor takes the fastest 40-yard dash for returns “data-reactid =” 32 “> Jonathan Taylor takes the fastest 40-yard dash for returns

Taylor was the only one who cracked 4.40 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Friday, broke the run in 4.39 seconds, and reminded us why he made Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List last summer. More importantly for Taylor – as the saying goes, we knew he was quick; Don’t double him if he proves it – the Wisconsin highlight did a great job in the pass-catching exercises. Taylor got 26 passes in 2019 (he had played 16 passes in his first two seasons in Madison) and it’s pretty clear that he’s making concerted efforts to improve this aspect of his game. Taylor may never be a plus recipient, but it’s not fair to call him a bad recipient at the moment. He doesn’t take anything off the table there.

<h3 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “AJ Dillon Posts running, jumps with uncanny resemblance Derrick Henry“data-reactid =” 35 “> AJ Dillon posts runs, jumps with uncanny resemblance Derrick Henry

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Dillon started his” The Outsider “-like transformation in King Henry when he was measuring 247 pounds in the combine, just like Henry from Alabama at the time. He followed this measurement with straight marks that, well, were Henry-like. Actually a little better. Dillon ran the 40-yard shot in 4.53 seconds, better than Henry’s 4.54. And he led all the rewinds with a 41-inch vertical, a full four inches better than what Henry did. Heck, that 41-inch vertical was at 247 pounds better than every single recipient in Indianapolis outside of Donovan Peoples-Jones. Jalen Reagor and Henry Ruggs, Even if Dillon cannot reach Henry’s climax in the NFL, he at least expects to find a niche as a short and goalless back. “Data-reactid =” 36 “> Dillon began his” The Outsider “esque conversion to King Henry when he measured the combine at 247 pounds, just like Henry from Alabama did at the time. He followed this measurement with straight marks that were good Henry was actually a touch better Dillon ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds, better than Henry’s 4.54, and he led all running backs with a 41-inch vertical, a full four inches better than what Henry did. Heck, this 41-inch vertical at 247 pounds was better than any recipient in Indianapolis outside of Donovan Peoples-Jones, Jalen Reagor, and Henry Ruggs. Even though Dillon can’t reach Henry’s high point in the NFL at least he expects to find a niche as one short and goalless.

