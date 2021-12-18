NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Explains Why Three Games Have Been Postponed

Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the NFL, explains why three games have been postponed.

After the league postponed three games due to recent positive tests, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has a lot to answer for.

He’s taken the liberty of answering some of the many questions he’ll be facing ahead of time, which is fortunate for him.

The onset of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 necessitated the response, according to a league-wide memo from Goodell.

“The emergence of the Omicron variant is the type of change that requires a flexible response.”

We have instituted additional protocols as well as revised testing protocols for reinstating players and staff who have tested positive based on medical advice.

In light of the current situation, we’ve also considered rescheduling some games.

“Decisions to reschedule or cancel games will be made in accordance with the principles outlined in my July 22, 2021 memorandum,” Goodell said.

While the move is clearly necessary now, Goodell must explain why it wasn’t done sooner.

For the better part of a week, the Rams, Washington, and Browns have seen a surge in new positives.

