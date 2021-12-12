Trending
NFL Fans Are Astounded By Today’s Scene At FedEx Field

Sports

What happened at FedEx Field just now?

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys have a 27-8 lead over the Washington Redskins.

But that’s not what’s surprising fans on social media.

This is the video that follows…

During the second half of Sunday’s game, Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was seen picking up a pair of scissors on the field.

I’m serious.

