NFL Fans Debate Whether Matthew Stafford Should Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame

NFL fans are debating whether Matthew Stafford should be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
For a long time, Matthew Stafford has been regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
However, he spent the majority of his career with the infamously dysfunctional Detroit Lions.
With the Los Angeles Rams, he was able to win a long-awaited Super Bowl in his first season playing for a competent organization.
Stafford has amassed some massive totals statistically.
To NFL fans, this begs the question: is he a Hall of Famer?
Is Matthew Stafford A Hall Of Famer? NFL Fans Debating
Did Matthew Stafford stamp his ticket to the Hall of Fame last night?
📸: @RamsNFLpic.twitter.com/WwBu1eBtmq
— PFF (@PFF) February 14, 2022
Love the guy but no https://t.co/mhhHHobxAX
— Chris (@chrismarco55) February 14, 2022
Definitely https://t.co/iCA6lR6goZ
— Caine Kellar (@CaineKellar) February 14, 2022
Only QB to have 2 WRs win triple crown !!!! Buddy def stamped HOF. https://t.co/AtJjQYHk8G
— Brian Ray (@Confident2Death) February 14, 2022
Bruh what? NO 😂.. Y’all wanna get everyone in the HOF.. Stop this shit https://t.co/62DutiSixI
— AJ Fernandez (@AJ__7) February 14, 2022
I’m really torn on this. If he is in so is Flacco and Eli. Which is a wild thing it’s at. https://t.co/PIXBy2uvEU
— Jim (@ForeverSlumper) February 14, 2022
0x all pro, 1x pro bowler, 1x SB champion, never won a playoff game until this season. Good stats, bad team most of his career. Let’s stop this https://t.co/i1ovgqLbMU
— Rob (@RGrabel52) February 14, 2022
This picture is goated 🐐 and yes the ring plus the stats puts him easily in https://t.co/inD09iaiJX
— KingTazz (@KingTaz313_) February 14, 2022