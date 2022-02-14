Trending
NFL Fans Debate Whether Matthew Stafford Should Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame

NFL fans are debating whether Matthew Stafford should be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

For a long time, Matthew Stafford has been regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

However, he spent the majority of his career with the infamously dysfunctional Detroit Lions.

With the Los Angeles Rams, he was able to win a long-awaited Super Bowl in his first season playing for a competent organization.

Stafford has amassed some massive totals statistically.

To NFL fans, this begs the question: is he a Hall of Famer?

