NFL Fans React Favorably to Tony Romo’s John Madden Impression

Tony Romo, who is calling the Chiefs-Bengals game on Sunday afternoon, did a John Madden impression to pay tribute to the late John Madden.

Madden died peacefully in his sleep on December 31st.

After a legendary coaching and broadcasting career, he died at the age of 85.

He coached the Raiders for ten years, winning more than 100 games and leading them to a Super Bowl victory over the Vikings in 1976.

The NFL world was not pleased with Romo’s impression and expressed their displeasure on social media.