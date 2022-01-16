NFL Fans React To Adam Schefter’s Morning Tweet

The NFC playoffs will begin on Sunday afternoon.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. ET.

The game of the day, however, could take place in Dallas, where the No.

The No. 3 seeded Cowboys take on the No. 1 seeded Vikings.

The 49ers are a six-seed.

The Cowboys and 49ers will face off at 4:30 p.m.

ET is an abbreviation for Electronic

Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, has had a fantastic season.

While Jimmy G deserves praise, a tweet from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has many people scratching their heads.

“Jimmy Garoppolo’s value has increased for both the 49ers and other teams in the off-season trade market during the second half of this season.

“Without him, the 49ers would not be where they are today,” the ESPN NFL insider tweeted.

NFL Fans React To What Adam Schefter Tweeted This Morning

NFL Fans React To What Adam Schefter Tweeted This Morning