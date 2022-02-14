NFL Fans React to Eminem and Al Michaels’ Video

When play-by-play announcer Al Michaels spoke with rapper Eminem backstage at the Super Bowl last night, it was a meeting of legends.

Slim Shady, 49, is apparently a huge fan of Michaels, 77, who called Super Bowl LVI for NBC. In the video below, Eminem calls Michaels the “GOAT” and says he watches less-than-appealing games just to hear the five-time Sports Emmy winner call the action.

Not content with that, Em addresses rumors that Michaels is retiring–”I’ll be somewhere,” Al responded–assuring him that he still has plenty of time.

We never expected this interaction to happen, but we’re glad it did.

Eminem, Al Michaels Video Goes Viral: NFL Fans React

As I wrote in today’s TRAINA THOUGHTS (https://t.co/wrb2pLeGRS), this was the single best thing that happened on Super Bowl Sunday. https://t.co/7GkJtRWtLw — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 14, 2022

Em’s hoodie is just as good as this exchange. https://t.co/11qHXDBii7 — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) February 14, 2022

The wholesome content we all need😍🥲 https://t.co/ZjQy8pPisN — Ethan Wiles (@Ethan_Wiles10) February 14, 2022

Everybody wants to cover sports media https://t.co/8Rensjvp6w — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 14, 2022

This may be the best video you see all day. Two of the best in their respective crafts putting each other over https://t.co/COwUvsqD1r — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) February 14, 2022

-If you had Eminem is the investigative journalist that gets the exclusive that Al Michaels is leaving NBC but isn’t retiring, congratulations. You’re lying. 🤣 https://t.co/FGaLTwt8ym — JC- The Former World Champion ⭕️ (@JoshCohenRadio) February 14, 2022