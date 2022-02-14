NFL Fans React to Odell Beckham’s Official Exclusion

NFL Fans React to Odell Beckham Jr.’s Official Exclusion

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams got off to a fast start in Super Bowl LVI, but due to a knee injury, we won’t see him again tonight.

Beckham’s knee buckled during the first half while attempting a catch on second down.

Trainers had to help him off the field.

Beckham’s injury status was updated by the Rams just now.

With a knee injury, the All-Pro wide receiver has been ruled out.

This news has clearly broken the hearts of NFL fans, and with good reason.

It’s heartbreaking to see Beckham lose in the most important game of his life.

Before suffering this injury, Beckham had 52 yards and a touchdown.

Some reactions to the Beckham news are as follows:

Hate it for him and the Rams https://t.co/C2Osh53y7c — Big Myke (@BigMykeBeatss) February 14, 2022