NFL Fans React to Raiders Hiring a New Offensive Coordinator

The New England Patriots’ coaching staff is being raided by Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders.

McDaniels returned to New England just moments ago and hired former Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi as his new offensive coordinator.

He’s not the only ex-Patriots assistant who’ll be in Vegas.

Carmen Bricillo, a former offensive line coach with the New England Patriots, has also been hired by McDaniels.

“According to league sources, the Raiders have hired Patriots WR coach Mick Lombardi as their offensive coordinator,” writes ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“According to a source, the Raiders also hired former Patriots offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo for the same position in Las Vegas.

“Two former Patriots assistants are on their way to Vegas.”

Raiders Hire New Offensive Coordinator: NFL Fans React

