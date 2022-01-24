Trending
NFL Fans React To Saints Owner’s Monday Statement

NFL Fans React To The Saints Owner’s Monday Remarks

The New Orleans Saints’ biggest storyline right now is the future of longtime head coach Sean Payton.

Payton has been noncommittal about whether or not he’ll be back with the team next season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport’s report over the weekend.

The 58-year-old head coach is said to have returned to the team’s facility today, but his status for 2022 is still up in the air.

When asked about Payton’s plans, Saints owner Gayle Benson laughed and responded.

“We have no idea.”

According to Sean Fazende of FOX8 New Orleans, Benson said, “Who knows.”

“I suppose we’ll find out soon enough.”

I’m not sure any of us know, but I’m sure he’ll let us know soon.”

Below is a video of Benson speaking.

People have had mixed reactions to it, with some believing she’s laughing it off because she knows Payton will return, and others believing she’s trying to hide her nerves about the situation.

