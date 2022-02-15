NFL Fans React to Seahawks Defensive Coordinator Announcement

A report earlier this month claimed that the Seattle Seahawks had decided on their new defensive coordinator.

Clint Hurtt was expected to be the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator for the 2022 season, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.

On Tuesday, that information was made public.

In a statement released earlier this afternoon, the Seahawks confirmed the news.

Clint Hurtt has been promoted to defensive coordinator, according to the team.

“Well done, Coach! Let’s get to work!”

The reaction of the football world to the news was swift.

Fans and analysts for the Seahawks flocked to social media to express their opinions on the new hire.

Matty Brown, a Seahawks analyst, said, “I’m reading deep into this one…”

“Aaron Curry has been promoted to assistant defensive linedefensive end coach from assistant outside linebackers coach.

This, in my opinion, reflects the Seahawks’ shift away from bear fronts as their primary defense.

They’ll be an even nickel over base D.”

