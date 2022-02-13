NFL Fans React To Shocking News That Aaron Donald Might Retire

According to NBC’s Rodney Harrison, there’s a strong possibility that this Sunday’s game between the Bengals and Rams will be Aaron Donald’s final game.

Harrison said Donald could retire if the Rams beat the Bengals about an hour before the Super Bowl.

“He doesn’t want to be remembered as a defender who did so much on his own but never won a Super Bowl,” Harrison said.

“However, he also told me that if he wins the Super Bowl, he may be able to retire from football.”

NFL fans are understandably shocked by the news.

One fan said, “Hard to believe.”

