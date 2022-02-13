NFL Fans React To Speculation About Sean McVay Joining ESPN

NFL Fans React To Sean McVay Rumors

Sean McVay could have a nice job lined up in retirement if he decides to leave the Los Angeles Rams after the Super Bowl tonight.

ESPN is expected to pursue the NFL head coach if he decides to retire, according to a report from the New York Post.

“ESPN will pursue Sean McVay for Monday Night Football if he leaves the sidelines after the Super Bowl,” Andrew Marchand reports.

Sean McVay To ESPN? NFL Fans React To Speculation

NEWS: If Sean McVay walks away from sidelines after Super Bowl, ESPN will pursue him for Monday Night Football, The Post has learned. https://t.co/dteWBaAXBh — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 13, 2022