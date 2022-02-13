NFL Fans React To Speculation About Sean McVay Joining ESPN

NFL Fans React To Sean McVay Rumors
Sean McVay could have a nice job lined up in retirement if he decides to leave the Los Angeles Rams after the Super Bowl tonight.
ESPN is expected to pursue the NFL head coach if he decides to retire, according to a report from the New York Post.
“ESPN will pursue Sean McVay for Monday Night Football if he leaves the sidelines after the Super Bowl,” Andrew Marchand reports.
Sean McVay To ESPN? NFL Fans React To Speculation
Sean McVay To ESPN? NFL Fans React To Speculation
NEWS: If Sean McVay walks away from sidelines after Super Bowl, ESPN will pursue him for Monday Night Football, The Post has learned.
— Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 13, 2022
From @NFLTotalAccess: No, #Rams coach Sean McVay won’t be walking away after the Super Bowl. He texted me, “I’m committed to this team and coaching.” pic.twitter.com/Mt9NImDf4f
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022