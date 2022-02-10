NFL Fans React To Super Bowl Speculation In London

A report surfaced on Thursday claiming that the Super Bowl could be held outside of the continental United States.

That must imply that it will take place in Hawaii, right?

Tottenham is “lining up a historic bid” to host the Super Bowl in 2026, according to a report from Front Office Sports.

That’s right, in only four years, the Super Bowl could be held in London.

Of course, the NFL would have to agree to the Super Bowl being held there, but fans are already enthusiastic.

Although not everyone agrees with the concept, they would enjoy going to bed a little earlier than usual after the Super Bowl.

“Look, I’m not saying it’s a great idea.”

“However, I wouldn’t mind if the Super Bowl started in the early afternoon of our time,” one fan said.

Look I’m not saying I think it’s a good idea. But I wouldn’t hate a super bowl that kicks off early afternoon our time. https://t.co/BB7TihJB67 — Dan (@DanSparano) February 10, 2022

I actually love this idea, especially if it means an earlier kickoff. the 5:30 pm kickoff for the SB means my kids go to bed right around the time the half time show comes on, which is annoying. https://t.co/F3jhiRLpsi — ⚜️ sam mckingcake ⚜️ (@_george_samuel_) February 10, 2022