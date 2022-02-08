NFL Fans React to the Patriots Re-signing Joe Judge

NFL Fans React to the Patriots Bringing Back Joe Judge

The New York Giants decided to part ways with head coach Joe Judge just a few weeks ago.

After two seasons in charge of the Giants, it appeared that Judge would return for a third.

The team, however, decided to move on and hired Brian Daboll, the former offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, as the new head coach.

Judge, on the other hand, will not be unemployed for long.

The New England Patriots are hiring Judge as an offensive assistant, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“According to sources, the Patriots are working on a deal to rehire ex-Giants offensive coordinator Joe Judge as an offensive assistant,” Breer tweeted.

“It is expected to be completed within the next few days.”

It didn’t take long for fans on social media to react to the news.

Some Patriots fans are hoping that the team will be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks next season so that they can get a closer look at the coaching staff.

“The only “Hard Knocks” that I’ll ever need are Joe Judge, Matt Patricia, Adam Gase, and Steven Belichick,” one media figure said.

Patriots Are Bringing Back Joe Judge: NFL Fans React

Patriots Are Bringing Back Joe Judge: NFL Fans React

Joe Judge, Matt Patricia, Adam Gase and Steven Belichick is the only “Hard Knocks” that I’ll ever need. https://t.co/0lxXUuM9CT — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) February 8, 2022