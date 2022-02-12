NFL Fans React When Rob Gronkowski Makes A Prediction For Tom Brady

Tom Brady, the NFL’s most famous quarterback, announced his retirement from the league just a few days ago, but will he stay retired?

Rob Gronkowski, his longtime teammate, disagrees.

In an interview with USA Today, Gronk stated that he believes Brady will return to the NFL in a few years.

Brady, according to Gronk, can “play at any age.”

“Even if he’s 50 years old, he can return.”

I believe he will return, but only in a few years.

He’s a horde of a man.

He is free to play whenever he wants.”

Following Gronk’s comments, fans reacted to the potential Brady news on social media.

Brady should not retire if he can still play at a high level, according to one fan.

“Why wouldn’t you just keep stacking your money and records if you’re still able to be mvp caliber?” the fan asked.

If you’re still able to be mvp caliber why wouldn’t you just keep stacking your money and records https://t.co/CZ5CJWHbTz — Sandy (@JNCO_suave) February 12, 2022