NFL Fans React When Rob Gronkowski Names The One QB He’d Like To Play With

NFL Fans React When Rob Gronkowski Names The One Quarterback He’d Like To Play With

Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was asked which quarterback he would like to play with now that Tom Brady has retired earlier this week.

Joe Burrow, the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, was mentioned by Gronk without hesitation.

“This young buck quarterback has a lot of potential.”

“It’s Joe Burrow, man,” Gronkowski said.

“In college, I kept an eye on him.

I adore how he carries himself on the football field.

He’s so calm in the pocket and just throws it out there.

I adore his swag as well.

If I had to choose a quarterback, I’d go with Joe Burrow, the young buck.

In the game, he’s currently killing it.”

Fans were quick to react to the news on social media, and it didn’t take long for them to do so.

Fans are even willing to overlook Rob Gronkowski’s numerous commercials, which air on nearly every channel.

“I’ll take back everything I ever said about those stupid USAA commercials if Gronk signs with the Bengals,” one fan said.

If Gronk signs with the Bengals I’ll take back everything I ever said about those stupid USAA commercials https://t.co/Bna0pkaU05 — xz – The Nati King (@thenatiking) February 9, 2022

The Burrow effect. Let it begin. https://t.co/PZz9xzfFTu — Joey Bowlin (@BowlinJoey) February 9, 2022