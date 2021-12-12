NFL fans were taken aback by Tony Romo’s admission on Sunday.

Fans were taken aback by Tony Romo’s admission on Sunday.

Tony Romo, CBS analyst, has been keeping an eye on the Buffalo Bills recently.

Based on what the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said about the AFC East contenders on Sunday afternoon, NFL fans are skeptical.

The Buffalo Bills are being thrashed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On CBS, the Buccaneers are up 24-3 going into the third quarter.

During the first half, Romo expressed surprise at the Bills’ performance, claiming that he had never seen Buffalo be so overwhelmed as they are now.

“Tony Romo saying the Bills haven’t been overwhelmed like this makes me think he hasn’t watched many of their recent games,” tweeted Bradley Gelber.

NFL Fans Surprised By Tony Romo’s Admission Sunday

Tony Romo saying the #Bills haven’t been overwhelmed like this, makes me feel like he hasn’t watched many of their recent games. — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) December 12, 2021