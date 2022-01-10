NFL Head Coach Fired Surprisingly This Morning

NFL Head Coach Fired This Morning (Breaking News)
Three NFL head coaches were fired on Monday morning, according to reports.
The first two firings of the day were not unexpected: Matt Nagy was fired by the Chicago Bears, and Mike Zimmer was fired by the Minnesota Vikings.
The morning’s third firing, on the other hand, comes as a bit of a shock.
The Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Brian Flores, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Breaking: Surprise NFL Head Coach Fired This Morning
Breaking: Surprise NFL Head Coach Fired This Morning
Brian Flores is out as the Dolphins head coach, sources tell ESPN.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022