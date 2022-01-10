Trending
NFL Head Coach Fired Surprisingly This Morning

Three NFL head coaches were fired on Monday morning, according to reports.

The first two firings of the day were not unexpected: Matt Nagy was fired by the Chicago Bears, and Mike Zimmer was fired by the Minnesota Vikings.

The morning’s third firing, on the other hand, comes as a bit of a shock.

The Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Brian Flores, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

