NFL Head Coach Jay Glazer Could Be Fired, Says Jay Glazer

Jay Glazer teases that the NFL’s head coach could be fired.

Many people believe that New York Giants head coach Joe Judge will be rehired for the 2022 season.

However, Judge’s job security may be in jeopardy following Sunday’s loss to the Washington Football Team, which included a truly embarrassing third-down quarterback sneak.

On Sunday night, FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that Judge’s chances of returning in 2022 are now only 25%.

It’s safe to say that the next few days will be fascinating.

