Brett Favre’s Reaction to NFL Legend John Madden Passing Away

The death of John Madden, the legendary broadcaster and Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, at the age of 85, stunned the sports world.

After the tragic news broke, social media was flooded with tributes to one of the game’s most illustrious figures.

Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers, a Hall of Fame quarterback, was among those who spoke about Madden’s impact on the sport.

Madden, who began his career as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders before moving to the broadcast booth, was on the call for a few of Favre’s games during his career.

The two developed a close friendship over the course of the Packers quarterback’s record-setting career.

On Tuesday night, Favre sent Madden a touching message about their friendship.

“We’ve lost a larger-than-life legend in John Madden,” Favre tweeted.

“My career was narrated by ‘Coach,’ one of the best in the industry.”

I’ll never forget our pre-game meetings, where we would laugh and discuss topics other than football.

It will be difficult to replace my dear friend.

Virginia and her family have been on our minds and in our prayers.”

adoration

December 29, 2021, — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre)

