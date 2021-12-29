NFL Legend John Madden Passes Away: Troy Aikman Reacts

Troy Aikman Reacts To NFL Legend John Madden’s Death

It’s difficult to tell Troy Aikman’s story without mentioning John Madden.

And on Tuesday, the former Cowboys quarterback expressed his sorrow for the late football legend.

Aikman tweeted, “John Madden was a treasure.”

“He was a gift,” says the narrator.

And he was a fantastic friend; RIP, John.”

John Madden was a treasure. He was a gift. And he was an incredible friend. RIP John🙏🏼 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) December 29, 2021