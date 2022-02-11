NFL Names 2021 League MVP Award Winner

Aaron Rodgers was named NFL MVP for the second year in a row and for the fourth time in his career at the league’s annual awards show tonight.

Rodgers returned to the field after a tumultuous offseason in which he was the subject of trade rumors and was held out of minicamp, throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns, and only four interceptions.

Rodgers has won two MVP awards in the last two seasons, throwing for 8,414 yards, 85 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions.

In 2011, 2014, 2020, and 2021, he has been named MVP four times.

