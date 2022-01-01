NFL Owner “Unhappy, Embarrassed” By Head Coach’s Contract, According to Report

Matt Rhule was signed to a seven-year, (dollar)62 million contract by the Carolina Panthers in the offseason of 2020.

After a little more than two years, he appears to be on the hot seat.

Panthers owner David Tepper is “unhappy and embarrassed” about the contract he gave Rhule, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.

“Sources say owner David Tepper is unhappy and embarrassed after the (dollar)16 billion hedge fund manager outbid the New York Giants for Rhule’s services,” Person wrote for The Athletic.

Despite Person’s report, there is no indication that Rhule will be released this offseason.

In fact, according to Person’s report, the 2022 season will be a “make-or-break year” for the former Baylor coach.

