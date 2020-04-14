NFL: Panthers give Jungstar record contract

According to the ESPN and the NFL website, McCaffrey is expected to earn a total of $ 64 million over the next four years. The running back receives $ 1 million more than his colleague Elliott. The 24-year-old had signed a six-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys last year for $ 90 million, of which $ 50 million guaranteed.

McCaffrey had become the eighth player in the traditional draft of the Panthers in 2017 and quickly met expectations. In his second season, the son of the former wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl winner Ed McCaffrey broke the 1,000-yard mark in the running game with 1,098 yards.

Reuters / USA Today Sports / Bob Donnan

Dream season without success

Last season, the 23-year-old broke the magical mark in one season both on the ground (1,387 yards, 15 touchdowns) and as a pass recipient (1,005 yards, four touchdowns). Before McCaffrey, only the two NFL legends Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk had managed that. Despite the dream season of their running back, the Panthers missed the play-off.

The McCaffrey extension is another stage in the Panthers’ fresh start. After last season, coach Ron Rivera, who led Carolina to the Super Bowl in 2015, was replaced by Matt Rhule. After that, the Panthers also separated from their star quarterback Cam Newton, who had hardly been used in the past season due to injuries.