According to ESPN analyst, NFL quarterbacks should take Viagra before a game.

ESPN analyst claims that NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick takes Viagra before a game.

Josh Allen has a few options for dealing with the frigid temperatures predicted for the AFC Wild Card Game on Saturday.

Allen should avoid traditional methods and instead take a Viagra pill, according to ESPN’s Bart Scott.

He isn’t joking when he says this.

Players used a variety of methods to stay warm while playing in cold weather.

Hand warmers, colossal jackets, and sideline heaters are all common accessories.

It also appears that Viagra is.

On ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday, NFL analyst Bart Scott suggested that Allen take a Viagra pill before Saturday’s game.

Viagra improves circulation, in case you didn’t know.

Although it’s clearly designed for something other than keeping warm, it might be worth the risk for players who want to stay warm during games.

“Take some Viagra before the game, baby,” Scott said just a few minutes ago.

“That should get the blood flowing again.”

[…]

Because Viagra was first developed as a heart medication, it improves circulation, ensuring that blood reaches the feet.

“I swear, this isn’t a joke.”

The Bills may have to rely more on their ground game to defeat the New England Patriots on Saturday.

NFL Quarterback Takes Viagra Before Game, According to ESPN Analyst

AN ESPN ANALYST RECOMMENDS VIAGRA FOR NFL QUARTERBACKS BEFORE THE GAME.

Josh Allen should take Viagra, according to Bart Scott, to keep the blood flowing before Saturday’s frigid playoff game against the Patriots.https://t.co/q8IG9lwCjo

13 January 2022 — TMZ (@TMZ)

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]