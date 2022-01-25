NFL Rookie Of The Year Is Named By Pro Football Writers

With only three games left in the 2021 NFL season, it’s time to start handing out year-end honors.

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys was named NFL Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) on Tuesday.

In his first season in the NFL, Parson, who was also named PFWA’s NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, was outstanding.

The former Penn State pass rusher quickly justified the Cowboys’ selection as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Parsons put up big numbers on his way to his first Pro Bowl berth and a spot on the First-Team All-Pro team.

In only 16 regular season games, he led all rookies with 13 sacks and tied for the NFL lead with 20 tackles for loss.

Parsons also set a Cowboys rookie record with 13 sacks, cementing his place in the franchise’s illustrious history at the tender age of 22.

Micah Parsons has been voted the 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year by @PFWAwriters. Parsons is the third Cowboys player selected as the PFWA’s Rookie of the Year (Tony Dorsett in 1977, Ezekiel Elliott in 2016) and the first to receive DPOY. pic.twitter.com/2BpL2o9qMy — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 25, 2022