NFL Star Arrested After Sunday’s Pro Bowl

Alvin Kamara, the star running back for the New Orleans Saints, was arrested in Las Vegas after the Pro Bowl on Sunday night, according to reports.

After an incident at a nightclub, Kamara, who represented the NFC in the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, was reportedly arrested.

On Sunday night, Las Vegas police released the details of the arrest.

Kamara, 26, was reportedly arrested on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily harm.

The alleged incident is still under investigation.

“Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204,” Las Vegas police said in a tweet.

