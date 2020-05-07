NFL star Earl Thomas ‘held at GUNPOINT by WIFE after she catches him in bed with another woman’

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, as Baltimore Ravens star Earl Thomas found out all too well when he was reportedly held at gunpoint by his own wife after she allegedly caught him naked in bed with another woman.

Nina Thomas is reported to have confronted her husband with two friends on April 13 after tracking him down to an Airbnb in Austin, Texas, where she is said to have found the Super Bowl winner and his brother in bed with two women.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Thomas is then reported to have snatched her husband’s 9mm Beretta pistol and brandished it at him“to scare him.”

Thomas had reportedly removed the magazine but was unaware that a bullet was still in the chamber and that the safety was disengaged.

The woman allegedly in bed with the NFL star has also claimed that Nina Thomas threatened her and the other woman present, brandishing the gun and yelling “I got something for all you hoes!”

One of Thomas’ friends was also said to have been carrying a knife during the incident.

Earl Thomas was able to wrestle the weapon away from his wife but was struck several times at the row continued, according to reports.

When police were called to the disturbance they found the NFL star being chased around a vehicle by his enraged wife, who was arrested and booked for burglary with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but was later released on bail.

Before the news broke, seven-time Pro Bowl star Earl Thomas had issued a message online in an attempt to head off the revelations, stating: “Instead of talking about us, just keep us in your prayers.

“Stuff like this happens. We try to live the best lives we possibly can. Sometimes it doesn’t go as planned.

“We’ve been talking, I’m seeing my kids… just keep us in your prayers.”

Meanwhile, a lawyer for Nina Thomas said that she “unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and we look forward to our day in court where we can clear her good name.”

Nina and Earl Thomas married in a glitzy ceremony 2016 and have three children together.

Thomas, 31, spent eight years at the Seattle Seahawks after being selected in the first round of the NFL draft in 2010.

The defensive back helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2014, before moving to the Baltimore Ravens in a four-year, $55 million deal in March of last year.