NFL stars pay tribute to icon John Madden ahead of Sunday night football game after he passed away at the age of 85.

NFL stars pay tribute to John Madden, who died at the age of 85, on Sunday night football.

According to USA Today, fellow broadcasters wore custom jackets with an “All-Madden” path above the heart, and the NFL logo on the screen featured Madden’s silhouette.

Just days before his death, Madden and his family watched a documentary about himself.

Director Joel Santos told USA Today Sports that he watched the FOX Sports documentary “All Madden” with his family and friends over the holidays.

During a joint interview with fellow director Tom Rinaldi on Wednesday, Santos told the outlet, “John asked to see it.”

“We wanted to make it a Christmas present for him and his family.”

In addition, the Las Vegas Raiders issued a statement following the death of NFL coach on Tuesday, December 28 at the age of 85.

“The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden,” the team said in a statement. After decades in Oakland, the Raiders are now based in Las Vegas.

“Few people contributed as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, who had an incalculable impact on the game both on and off the field.”

The NFL also released an emotional statement about Madden’s death, but no cause of death was given.

When he was hired to coach the Raiders, Madden became the NFL’s youngest head coach, leading them to a Super Bowl XI victory over the Minnesota Vikings and finishing his career with a 103-32-7 record.

What year did Madden pass away?

The death of John Madden was described as “unexpected” by the National Football League in a statement released on December 28.

“We extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families on behalf of the entire NFL family,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

Named after a well-known video game franchise.

Players pay tribute to Madden.

During Sunday night football, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs wore cleats honoring the late John Madden.

Hall of Fame coach John Madden was the face of football for millions of Americans.

The Superbowl champion was immortalized in the EA Sports game of the same name, and he had a 30-year TV career.

With these cleats,. @stefondiggs pays tribute to John Madden.

(@MACHE275) https://t.co/Z3noaJjifk

Documentary about all of Madden

Every Madden product is a brand…

A legend in all forms of the game 🙏 John Madden. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/GEcWVnFW6Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2021

One of John Madden’s favorite places to eat was the Coppell Deli, which is near the Cowboys’ old Valley Ranch practice facility pic.twitter.com/WEzdsNxvTx — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 29, 2021

John Madden calling NFL games was the absolute best pic.twitter.com/CRT67TtXDR — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 29, 2021