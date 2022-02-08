NFL World Reacts To The Packers Getting A New Special Teams Coach

The Green Bay Packers announced their new special teams coordinator on Tuesday afternoon.

Matt LaFleur, the team’s head coach, went after the most well-known player on the market and won.

With former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, he and the Packers have reached a new agreement.

Bisaccia was a candidate for the Raiders’ head coaching position.

He was even interviewed for the head coaching position with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but neither job worked out for him.

He didn’t last long on the open market, though.

Before signing with the Packers, he interviewed with a number of teams for the position of special teams coordinator, including the Chicago Bears.

Of course, the hire wouldn’t be complete without a few jokes about the Packers’ loss to the 49ers, which was aided in part by a blocked punt.

“This is surprising news,” one fan said, “because I would’ve expected any attempt by the Packers special teams to be blocked.”

