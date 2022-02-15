NFLcom ranks the worst team in the league heading into the offseason.

The NFL world watched as two of the league’s best teams battled in Super Bowl LVI this past Sunday. But now that the 2022 offseason has arrived, it’s time to turn our attention back to each of the league’s 32 teams, including those at the bottom of the standings.

As we enter the 2022 offseason, NFLcom released its official power rankings on Tuesday.

Some familiar powerhouse names appear at the top of the list, including Los Angeles, Kansas City, Buffalo, Cincinnati, and Green Bay, but others remain at the bottom after disappointing 2021 seasons.

No. 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the 32nd team in the NFL.

Despite selecting Trevor Lawrence, a generational talent, as the No.

The Jags finished the year with a league-worst 3-14 record, making them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Urban Meyer’s experiment in Jacksonville was a colossal failure, and he was fired after only 13 games with the team.

The Jaguars have once again played themselves into the No. 1 spot thanks to their disastrous season.

one

Jacksonville’s newly-hired head coach Doug Pederson and the front office could turn things around in 2022 with this high pick and plenty of cap space this offseason.

For the time being, however, the Jaguars are once again at the bottom of the barrel.

