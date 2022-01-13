NFL’s Best ‘Overall’ Player, According to Pro Football Focus

A defensive lineman from the NFC West was named the best NFL player this season by Pro Football Focus.

Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers was named the best player in the league by Pro Football Focus on Thursday.

Pro Football Focus gave Williams the highest grade ever.

He also received a 98.5 in run blocking, which was the highest score among all NFL offensive linemen.

When all is said and done, Williams will go down in NFL history as one of the greatest offensive linemen ever.

