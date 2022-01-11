Ngannou vs Gane, Adesanya vs Whittaker 2, and Conor McGregor’s big comeback are among the UFC’s upcoming fights in 2022.

Ngannou vs Gane, Adesanya vs Whittaker 2, and Conor McGregor’s big comeback are among the upcoming fights on the UFC schedule for 2022.

In 2021, DANA WHITE and the UFC knocked it out of the park with some of the most important events in the company’s history.

And 2022 is set to be even better, with Conor McGregor’s return likely to take place in the summer.

Last year, McGregor and Dustin Poirier fought twice and could fight again this year.

Below is SunSport’s comprehensive UFC schedule for 2022…

TBC for UFC Fight Night 200, which will take place on January 15, 2022.

UFC 270 will take place in California on January 22, 2022.

UFC Fight Night 200 will take place on February 5 in Las Vegas.

UFC 271 will take place in Texas on February 12th.

UFC Fight Night 201 will be held in Las Vegas on February 19th.

UFC Fight Night 202 will take place on February 26 in Las Vegas.

UFC 272 is set to take place in Las Vegas on March 5th.

UFC Fight Night 203 takes place on March 12 in Las Vegas.

UFC Fight Night 204 will take place in Las Vegas on March 19th.

UFC Fight Night 205 will take place on March 26 in Ohio.