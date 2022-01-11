Ngannou vs Gane, Adesanya vs Whittaker 2, and Conor McGregor’s big comeback are among the upcoming fights on the UFC schedule for 2022.

Ngannou vs Gane, Adesanya vs Whittaker 2, and Conor McGregor’s big comeback are among the UFC’s upcoming fights in 2022.

In 2021, DANA WHITE and the UFC knocked it out of the park with some of the most memorable events in the company’s history.

And, with Conor McGregor’s likely return in the summer of 2022, things are looking up.

Last year, McGregor and Dustin Poirier had a fierce rivalry that spanned two fights, and they could do it again this year with a fourth fight.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Below is SunSport’s complete UFC schedule for 2022…

TBC – UFC Fight Night 200 – TBC – TBC – TBC – TBC – TBC – TBC – TBC

UFC 270 – California, January 22, 2022

UFC Fight Night 200 will take place on February 5 in Las Vegas.

UFC 271 will take place in Texas on February 12th.

UFC Fight Night 201 takes place on February 19 in Las Vegas.

UFC Fight Night 202 will take place on February 26 in Las Vegas.

UFC 272 takes place on March 5 in Las Vegas.

UFC Fight Night 203 will take place on March 12 in Las Vegas.

UFC Fight Night 204 takes place on March 19 in Las Vegas.

March 26 – Ohio – UFC Fight Night 205