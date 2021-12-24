N’Golo Kante, a Chelsea midfielder, could have joined Middlesbrough after a fan spotted him playing on holiday in 2013.

After a fan spotted N’Golo Kante while playing on holiday in 2013, he could have joined Middlesbrough.

N’GOLO KANTE could have joined Middlesbrough in 2013 if the Teesside club had heeded the advice of one keen supporter.

While the Frenchman was on holiday in Normandy, Boro supporter Dennis Abbott urged the club to make a move for him.

Thanks, Dennis, for passing this along to our scouts.

@dennisabbott Thanks for the heads up, Dennis. They’ll take a look.

Abbott first saw N’Golo Kante play for Caen in 2013, two years before Leicester paid £5.6 million to sign him from Ligue 1.

And, having recognized his immense talent, he brought the midfielder to Boro’s attention right away.

In a tweet to the Teesside club, the fan called the Frenchman “an outstanding creative player.”

“Boro scouts, tell Tony Mowbray to look at Caen midfielder N’Golo Kante before Wenger gets him,” Abbott wrote.

“The best of the best.”

Abbott’s remark was acknowledged by the club, who said it had been “passed on to scouts.”

“That’s fantastic,” he said.

He’s a fantastic creative player who has received praise from both the media and other players.”

Boro responded dismissively, “Thanks Dennis – they’re going to look.”

In the present day, Kante is a two-time Premier League champion and a World Cup winner.

He was a key figure in Leicester’s stunning Premier League victory in 2016 before joining Chelsea for £30 million later that summer.

Since then, the Frenchman has won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League, establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Boro fans are enraged that they missed out on such a talent, with one joking, “Dodged a bullet here lads, I’m glad we ended up with Lee Tomlin instead.”

“Hey Boro, have you fired the scouts yet?” someone else wondered.

“Can we get Tony Mowbray’s evaluation at the time?” wrote a third.

Meanwhile, one said simply, “To be honest, this is insane.”

@dennisabbott Passed on to our scouts, thanks Dennis. — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) August 20, 2013