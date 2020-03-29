NHL plans play-off in August

An NHL official said on Saturday that he was not excluded from finishing the regular season, interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The play-offs would be organized in August.

NHL Assistant Commissioner Bill Daly said the NHL had asked the multi-purpose arenas and arenas, which usually host games, if they were available until the end of August. Because the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to 2021 has freed up slots for television broadcasting.

“I think over time we have come to realize that we may have a bigger window than we originally thought when it comes to the summer months and when we have to finish things to be ready for a full regular season next year, “he said.

“Depending on how things are going, we would like to be able to play in the spring, and if we have to overtake in early summer, this is a problem that would not be one,” continued Bill Daly.

In this optimistic scenario, the situation currently created by the pandemic would then have been partly resolved in North America.

“But I don’t think we are far enough advanced in understanding what is possible at this stage,” he added, however.

“We think if we were forced to, we could have the opportunity to play in August. If we have to play matches, we will find ways to stall matches,” said Bill Daly.

The NHL ended its regular season on March 12, when there were just over three weeks of competition before the playoffs, which normally last two months until early June.

Three NHL players have officially contracted the coronavirus, two from the Ottawa Senators and one from Colorado.



ats, dpa

