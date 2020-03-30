NHL play-offs in midsummer this year? | kurier.at

In the NHL the play-offs could be played this August. By shifting the Olympic Games in Tokyo became free for the North American ice hockey league in summer TV time. The clubs have been instructed to check the availability of their stadiums for the summer months, the senior official said Bill Daly.

“I think we have become aware over time that we have a larger time window in the summer than we initially thought,” explained Daly. An end of season at the end of August would still make it possible to start the next season as planned.