NHS set to be the big winner as almost FIVE MILLION watch Virtual Grand National and raise £2.6m

Almost five million people tuned in to Saturday’s Virtual Grand National won by 18-1 shot Potters Corner as over £2.6million was raised for NHS Charities Together from people betting on the race.

The Betting & Gaming Council, who co-ordinated the process of bookmakers donating their profits on the race, hope that sum could rise even higher with some punters donating part or all of their winnings to the umbrella organisation which represents over 140 NHS charities.

Michael Dugher, chief executive of the Betting and Gaming Council, said: ‘We are overwhelmed with the public support for the virtual Grand National and the support shown for NHS Charities Together.

‘When the nation was in much need of some light relief, millions joined in the fun in honour of one of Britain’s greatest sporting events and helped raise a fantastic amount for our brave heroes in the NHS.’

Simon Clare, representing Coral, added: ‘The Virtual Grand National has exceeded everyone’s wildest expectations. There was nothing virtual about the feel-good factor this race generated and the fantastic sum raised for a great cause.’

The BGC said profits from bets placed in Ireland will be donated to Irish charities including the Irish Red Cross.

The 4.8m who tuned in to the half hour programme on ITV was around half what might have been expected for favourite Tiger Roll’s historic shot at a third consecutive win with last year’s real race attracting 9.6m viewers.

The figure equated to a third of the viewing audience and was a massive leap from the 737,000 who watched the 2019 Virtual Grand National shown on ITV4 on the eve of the race.

Underlining the annual draw of the Grand National and the current desire for a distraction, the 4.8m viewers was significantly more than the 1.75m who watched last year’s Derby!

Christian Williams, trainer of Potters Corner, embraced the whole concept.

He was interviewed on the BBC news and posted pictures of celebrations with young daughters Betsy and Tilly riding their toy horses and wearing the colours carried by Potters Corner.

There was even a mock interview conducted and ‘filmed’ by the girls posted on social media.