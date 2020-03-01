Nia Dennis, the gymnast who has surprised the world to the rhythm of Beyonce

If Simone Biles in elite gymnastics does not cease to amaze the world with its spectacular exercises, in university competitions the most mediatic university gymnast was Katelyn Ohashi, famous for its colorful and original choreographies that were repeatedly awarded by judges with a ’10’. However, the latter could have left a competitor.

Her name is Nia Dennis, also from the University of California (UCLA), and in recent days she has gone viral with a joyful exercise to the rhythm of Beyoncé, much like those who led Ohashi to success and fame.

In his case, yes, it did not help him achieve a perfect score because he stayed at 9,975, but this spectacular routine has made it known throughout the world.

A homecoming performance that would make @Beyonce proud! @DennisNia made us lose our breath with her 9.975 on floor exercise last weekend in Pauley. Who else is crazy in love with her routine? pic.twitter.com/XE4VvTrZOK & mdash; UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) February 28, 2020

