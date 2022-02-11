Nic Berry, the referee for Wales vs Scotland, is a Six Nations official who is at the center of the Lions’ storm in South Africa.

Nic Berry, the Six Nations official at the center of the Lions’ storm in South Africa, tells us who he is.

In the Six Nations, Wales is desperate for a win against Scotland.

Ireland thrashed the Dragons 29-7 in their opening match in Dublin.

Nic Berry, on the other hand, will be a familiar face to many of the players, having presided over the Lions’ first Test in South Africa this summer.

Nic Berry was born in the Australian city of Brisbane in the year 1984.

He had a successful scrum-half career, starting with the Queensland Reds in Super Rugby before moving to Racing Metro in France in 2007 and then London Wasps in 2010.

He played for the Wallabies in the Under-21 World Cup and for the Prime Minister’s XV against Japan in 2006, despite never being called up for the full Australian team.

After a series of concussions, he was forced to retire from the professional game in 2013, at the age of 28.

Berry quickly transitioned to refereeing following his retirement, making his Super Rugby debut in 2016 and officiating at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

In July 2021, Nic Berry was named as the captain of the First Test between South Africa and the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town.

As the Lions defeated the Springboks 22-17, his performance infuriated the South African team and coaching staff.

The Springboks have accused Berry of treating Siya Kolisi, their captain, differently than Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones.

“I didn’t feel respected at all, and I didn’t feel like I was given a fair chance,” Kolisi said.

Berry appeared to ignore Kolisi and continue speaking to Alun Wyn Jones in a video, according to Kolisi.

“Did you watch the video? If not, watch it and then we can talk,” he added.

“To be honest, I don’t want to get into it.”

I don’t want to get involved, but I didn’t feel like I had the same access to the referee.

“You’ll definitely be able to see if you watch the game again.”

The main source of contention was South Africa’s rugby director, Rassie Erasmus, who produced an hour-long video detailing every decision he believed Berry made incorrectly.

Erasmus received a two-month suspension from all rugby as a result of the video, as well as an order to apologize to Nic Berry.

Berry blasted Erasmus for carrying out a character assassination in his testimony to World Rugby.

“Needless to say, the entire situation has been an extremely trying time for my family and me,” he said.

“As a match official, I am well aware that our efforts will be closely scrutinized, especially in such a prestigious tournament.”

“However, the public assault on my character…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.