Nice are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, joining Newcastle and West Ham in the transfer hunt.

The 29-year-old England international has yet to make an appearance for Manchester United in a Premier League game this season.

Because of his lack of opportunities at Old Trafford, he has been linked with a number of January transfer window moves.

West Ham, where he spent the second half of last season on loan, scoring nine goals in 16 games, is one of them.

Newcastle has also been mentioned as a possible Lingard suitor, with Sport Witness reporting that Nice is also interested.

The French team is currently in second place in Ligue 1, 11 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Lingard’s contract with Man United expires at the end of the season, so the January transfer window appears to be the club’s final chance to get a fee for him.

Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, confirmed last week that Newcastle was one of the clubs interested in signing Lingard.

“In terms of Jesse, he’s the same as a lot of other players; he’s a really good player,” he said.

“Newcastle showed an interest in him, but I’m not in charge of that.”

“I’m afraid I can’t tell you what will happen in the next 10 days if you ask me now.”

“As I previously stated, it’s a question of what the player wants, what other options he has, and whether or not he has a chance to play. I can’t answer for him; it’s up to the players.”

“He’s a technical player with a lot of skill.”

“It’s not so simple here at Manchester United; we have other players who can play in that position, and we can’t switch five or six positions from one game to the next.”

Rangnick also claims that if Lingard decides to stay with United until the summer, he will be fine.

“I wouldn’t mind if he stayed until the end of the season,” he added, “because he is a player who can always play and I am familiar with the level.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, and Juan Mata are just a few of the attacking options available to Manchester United.

